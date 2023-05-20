The mother of model Kafelnikova said that her post about her son-in-law supported Alesya

The mother of the Russian model Alesya Kafelnikova, Maria Tishkova, explained her words about the cruelty of her son-in-law Georgy Petrishin. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

“Yesterday I spoke with Alesya, and she said that my post was very, very supportive. She felt in him what she needed so much: support, confidence and love. I conveyed your greetings and all the words of support that you wrote, ”Tishkova wrote.

The mother of the model added that the post about the son-in-law caused a resonance, and she doubted whether to remove him from the social network or not. According to her, the publication was not a statement, but reflections on her own page in a diary format.

On May 18, Kafelnikova’s mother published a post in which she revealed the details of her daughter’s family life. According to her, Petryshyn constantly makes scandals to his wife, writes compromising evidence on her and then shows, in his opinion, to the right people. “I feel like my financial circumstances and long distance just keep me from rushing to help,” she said.

Subsequently, Kafelnikova responded to her mother’s accusations and posted a picture on social networks with Petrishin with the caption: “Mommy, we love you and are very worried about you!” Petryshyn, in turn, said that his wife was very worried about her mother after her statements.

The romance between Kafelnikova and Petrishin became known in the fall of 2020. Then the celebrity published on social networks the first joint photo with her lover, taken during a trip to Paris.