Supermodel Alesya Kafelnikova, whom Forbes included in the list of the most promising Russians under the age of 30, published a photo without clothes and excited the fans. Corresponding footage appeared in her Instagram-account.

The 22-year-old model posed nude in a bathtub filled with foam. In the first frame, the celebrity is posing lying on his stomach, and in the second, he is sitting, covering his bare body with his legs. The image of Kafelnikova was complemented by several stud earrings and a thin woven bracelet.

The celebrity’s publication delighted her fans and scored 38 thousand likes. “The model is gorgeous, very beautiful frame”, “Beautiful girl”, “Wow, Alesya”, “Beautiful”, “Gorgeous”, “It’s crazy, how beautiful,” subscribers commented.

It is noted that the author of the pictures was the photo artist Polina Bertrand.

In January, model Alesya Kafelnikova shared a video from a vacation in Bali in an outfit without underwear and delighted users. In the above footage, she is captured on the territory of the villa in a black top, through which her chest is visible, and red trousers.