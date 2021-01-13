Supermodel Alesya Kafelnikova, who was included in the list of the most promising Russians under the age of 30 by Forbes, took part in a new photo shoot. The footage appeared in Instagram-Account of stylist Aleko Nadiryan.

In one of the frames posted on the network, the 22-year-old model is captured in golden trousers and a crop-top that partially exposes her breasts. Her image was complemented by jewelry in the form of chains with rhinestones. In another photo, a model poses in a black ostrich feather top, a light beige skirt and a red belt with a gold buckle. In the third photo, Kafelnikova is dressed in a lush orange dress.

The publication received over a thousand likes. The author of the shooting was the popular Moscow photographer Ko Inho, who caught the lens of the supermodel Irina Sheik, actress Renata Litvinova, singer Vera Brezhneva and other celebrities.

In December 2020, Alesya Kafelnikova shared a photo in a bikini from a vacation on the island of Bali. In a frame posted on social networks, the model is captured in a top from a bikini set and beige high-waisted shorts. She was photographed against the backdrop of sunset and palm trees on the territory of the villa.