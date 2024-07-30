25-year-old model Alesya Kafelnikova showed off her figure in a top and shorts in the gym

Russian model Alesya Kafelnikova showed off her figure in a video at the gym. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

In the posted video, the 25-year-old model was filmed sitting on a machine in a white fitness suit. The outfit in question consisted of cropped tight shorts and a top with thin straps that showed off the star’s abs. In addition, she wore long socks and sneakers. Among other things, Kafelnikova let her hair down.

Earlier in July, Alesya Kafelnikova posed in lingerie. She tried on a beige and black lingerie set, which included an underwire bra and panties with cutouts.