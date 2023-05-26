Russian model Alesya Kafelnikova showed her appearance without makeup

Russian model Alesya Kafelnikova showed her appearance without makeup. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 24-year-old fashion model shared a new photo in stories. So, she captured herself with a transparent gel on her face in the office of a beautician.

The posted frame shows that during the procedure, the celebrity refused makeup, and put her hair under a special cap.

In April, Alesya Kafelnikova revealed the secret of beauty. The model said that once a month she undergoes a facial cleansing procedure and resorts to peeling. In addition, the girl indicated that every other day she goes in for sports and undergoes sculpting and modeling of the body using Vela Shape and VIP Line techniques.