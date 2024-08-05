Russian model Alesya Kafelnikova shared a candid photo. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 25-year-old model shared a photo in her story, where she captured herself in the mirror. Thus, she showed off her figure in a semi-transparent dark blue mini dress, decorated with a thin strap in the middle. In the posted frame, you can see that the celebrity refused to wear a bra under the dress.

Earlier in July, it was reported that Alesya Kafelnikova showed off her figure in the gym. Then the model recorded a video in which she appeared in tight shorts and a crop top.