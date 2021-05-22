Supermodel Alesya Kafelnikova married 35-year-old head of advertising agency Georgy Petrishin. She announced this in her Instagram-account.

The daughter of the Olympic tennis champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov posted a photo where you can see a bouquet and a wedding dress. “Now I know exactly how Walt Disney’s Cinderella felt when she found her prince,” she wrote under the photo.

In February, Alesya Kafelnikova was suspected of pregnancy. Rumors that she is expecting a baby were confirmed by designer Nadya Skazka. The model herself prefers not to react to speculation about her pregnancy. At the same time, the designer assured that the model is really in position.

About the novel by Kafelnikova and Petrishin became known in the fall of 2020. Then the celebrity published the first joint photo with her lover, taken during a trip to Paris.