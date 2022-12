The second short trailer of Aleste Branchthe new iteration of the historic series shoot ’em up currently in development. Although the game was announced in 2018, to date it does not have a release date nor do we know the platforms it is intended for.

Today’s trailer offers space for character design by Eeji Komatsu and to the music of Keiji “KG” Takeuchi.

Source: M2 Street Gematsu