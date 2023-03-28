Foggia cries Alessio Contini, the 36-year-old man that has lost my life in an accident that gave him no escape. He disappeared 10 years after the brother Fernando, who also died on the street when he was only 31 years old. The 36-year-old’s family is once again called upon to face a mourning that is too great to bear. The whole community clings to his loved ones.

Alessio Contini was 36 years old. The road accident that took place on Saturday 25 March, around 12.30, was fatal. The man was traveling with his Kia in Foggia, in via Napoli, when he suddenly collided with a vehicle of the fire brigade.

For Alessio’s family this is the second similar serious mourning. Indeed, on 3 June 2013, Fernandoa 31-year-old merchant brother of Alessio, had lost his life on the highway that connects Candela to Foggia, aboard an Opel Zafira with Salvatore Gagliardi36-year-old worker.

Alessio Contini lost his life in the street, like his brother Fernando, a few kilometers from the headquarters of the Provincial Command of 115: his Kia she ended her run against a fire brigade vehicle, overturning several times on herself.

The car driven by Alessio Contini finished its race against the gate of the Diocesan Seminary. There was nothing they could do for the 36-year-old man. The firefighters were unharmed, even if they are shocked by what happened.

The community clings to the family of Alessio Contini, who had already lost a brother in a very similar way

The brother of Alessio and Fernando, who lost his relatives in a terrible way and in similar circumstances, expresses on Facebook how much the family feels in this moment of profound mourning.