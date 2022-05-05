All or nothing: “Let’s say that it’s probably like that, but not 100%. We’re getting results that are very rare. We have to win yes or yes, but it may not be like that. When the game is over we’ll see what to do with the result we’ve got” .

Six points: “I don’t want to jinx it, but I think that if we make the 12 points, we have to have a lot of bad luck not to save ourselves. But anything can happen”.

Rivals: “Let’s see, in the end this is business as usual, if we win it will be very good for us. If we don’t win… You never know. Maybe it could go well for us because we can play more calmly. Without accounts and going out onto the field with more released. I always prefer to play before”.

Roger and Clerk: “Clerc has relapsed again, he is not available. Roger has completed the week and is ready to play, we have to assess how many minutes he has in his legs.”

Real society: “They are one of these rivals that I like. They are very well trained, with good concepts. These matches are much cooler for a coach. They are very much looking for the inside game, with very good strikers… we know how they play and we have to do very well to be able to do what we want.”

Round trip: “We have improved, but in the end I think that now we are conceding fewer shots, we are more dominant, but the rivals still punish us. It could be a game of goals. They have a lot of quality up front, with great players in midfield. It will be a two-way game, but with a lot of criteria. We are two teams that are doing well at a tactical level”.

Six points: “I think that on the one hand I have more belief now than at that time. If we compare the team before and now, there is no color. There was a lot of work ahead and at the beginning it was difficult for us to start. We were six points away, but it seemed like a world Now I see the team capable of beating any rival. The days are fewer and there remains a little left. There are two visions of that situation”.

Stroke: “It’s a very important point for the coach. We’re making good use of the bench and that’s essential for a coach. We’ve been through a period of many injuries. Let’s see if we know how to take advantage of this long squad”.

Rival: “Real Sociedad don’t have a very large number of goals, but it’s a team that generates a lot. Sometimes it’s complicated. They generate a lot and with a lot of criteria. I don’t give much value to goals, they generate a lot and they’re not easy to defend. We’ll continue along the same lines and see who’s right”.

Psychological aspect: “The truth is that I think I’m lucky because the team still believes it, they still want to. We’re trying to make them believe it, but what’s important is what happens on the pitch. We see ourselves close to winning, they believe it and they They are able to make many points in what remains”.

injured: “Clerc is a player who in recent years was the starting left-back, with great continuity in terms of performance. Injuries exist in football and we can’t think about the ones we don’t have. We have to go forward with the ones we do have. Here we always have to look forward.”

Inconvenience: “Soldier has been withdrawn from training, but we are still evaluating.”

Bardi: “About Enis, the problem he is having is a bit affected by the way of playing and the performance of other players. We are putting a more aggressive pressing, with more physicality. He is paying a little for that situation. He has had a small downturn of performance, after the game with the national team because the emotional exhaustion was incredible. He has trained at a very high level for two games, we are seeing the Bardhi that we know. In these games we hope that he will be a piece that will give us many good situations to get closer to the victory”.

Final: “I have already said it, we cannot know it because very strange results are being given. A priori, the normal thing is that it is the true final. But we have to see what happens in Mallorca-Granada. There we can make accounts. The fans It’s a plus, it’s given us a lot. They’ve supported us a lot and I’m sure they won’t let us down tomorrow”.

sarachi: “Chelo’s problem is that now he is putting in minutes. You have to assess whether you want him as a resource or as a starter. From there, decide. We have three very valid options in that position.”