Alessio Rovera is among the most recent additions to the official ranks of the Ferrari Competizioni GT program. Born in 1995 and originally from Varese, after his debut in single-seaters Rovera moved on to covered wheels in the Carrera Cup and the Italian GT Championship. His successes did not go unnoticed, earning him a Ferrari driver’s seat in the WEC, where he graduated immediately GTE-Am world champion in 2021which is followed by Lmp2 Pro/Am title with AF Corse in 2022. Along with Lilou Wadoux, Rovera is now next in line for a seat in the Ferrari 499P. FormulaPassion had the opportunity to meet him during the last Ferrari Finals at Mugello, commenting on the recently concluded WEC season and the prospects for the future.

Your car career began with single-seaters, with which you also raced against drivers such as Leclerc and de Vries. What memories do you have of those years?

“The memories are very beautiful. Being the beginning of my career, I also had to train as a pilot. Racing against these great talents helped me improve quickly and understand what my limits were. His single-seater career was also positive. The first year I raced in Formula Abarth and I immediately won the Italian championship. The following year I competed in the Formula Renault Alps, where I competed with Leclerc, de Vries, Aitken and several talented drivers. It helped me a lot to develop my sprinting skills. Once my single-seater career was over, I moved to covered wheels with the Carrera Cup and then in 2020 I arrived at Ferrari via AF Corse in the Italian championship. It all started from there.”

Was the leap to covered wheels your decision or an opportunity that presented itself?

“I managed to understand quite early on that open-wheel professionalism would be very difficult, if not impossible. I immediately tried to play the covered-wheel card, not having a large budget at my disposal. I opted for the Carrera Cup, where I immediately achieved good results, winning the Italian championship and coming second in the French one. I knew that this could be the right path to professionalism and in the end it was the correct choice.”

In 2021 you won the WEC world championship in the GTE-Am class. What effect did it have on you?

“It was incredible, it was my first year in the WEC. From my first race at Spa I immediately found myself at ease with the car and with traffic management, which is no small feat. It’s one thing when you’re used to racing in championships where all the cars are the same, but when you also have to clash with Lmp2s and Hypercars it becomes more difficult, having to manage traffic. Then I was lucky enough to have two really strong and experienced riders as teammates, who were Nielsen and Perrodo. The assistance of AF Corse was also important, as it provided us with an exceptional machine. Winning the title was fantastic.”

What is the great difficulty of those who play the role of the lapped on the track?

“Since there is so much difference in speed, the difficult thing is to catch our eye. Now I have a lot more experience and it becomes more natural. In the first races, however, you don’t expect the other cars to be so fast and above all the level of aggressiveness between the prototypes changes a lot from driver to driver. Some don’t give a damn about GTs and jump in, while others have a little more respect. You also have to learn to know which riders you have around you.”

When you then moved on to LMP2, which of the two types of driver did you identify with?

“The fact that I also drove the GT helped me understand how to waste as little time as possible. Many times you don’t even need to be too aggressive, while in others if you don’t take advantage of the opportunity you know that you will lose a lot of seconds in that sector. Having had the opportunity to drive both helps me both behind the wheel of the GTs and the prototypes.”

Does the Lmp2 change much compared to a GTE?

“It changes a lot. Being a prototype, it is closer to a Formula in terms of driving style, you have to make more use of the aerodynamics. The approach then is different. With the Lmp2 you have to do a double stint on the tyres, which you therefore have to know how to manage, while with the GTE you always have new tires and can push harder”.

After the title won in Lmp2 with AF Corse you then returned to GTE, where this time you found yourself facing the battleship Corvette. How did the season go?

“Corvette has proven to be very strong both in terms of car and crew. They were three very strong riders who didn’t do anything wrong. We asserted ourselves throughout the season, making a few too many mistakes. They cost us a lot of points, having committed them in the longer races. Overall, however, the speed was always there and the car was at the top. We are sorry for these points lost which prevented us from fighting until the end.”

Do you expect that with the arrival of the LMGT3 the race dynamics will change?

“The lap time will be slightly slower than the GTE. This means that the difference compared to the Hypercar will be greater. Having only two categories on the track, however, could help in reading the race, being able to get an idea of ​​the speed of the LMH/LMDh. Without the LMP2s anymore, even looking in the mirror and no longer having to try to understand what type of car is coming will make life easier.”

What is the time between when a Hypercar appears in your mirror and when it arrives to pass you?

“Very little passes by. On tracks with lots of curves you really don’t have time to look in the mirror. Many corners for GTs are really difficult, while a Hypercar tackles them completely. While you’re busy keeping the car on the track, they pass you without any problems.”

What environment did you find in the WEC and specifically at Le Mans?

“The first year in 2021 I didn’t realize the importance of the championship, probably also due to the residual limitations of Covid. Having fewer fans at Le Mans didn’t make me understand how important the championship is. I noticed this last year when I raced with the Lmp2s. I’m really proud to be part of it, always fighting for victories and podiums.”

We were talking about Hypercars. Do you ever think about this possibility?

“Yes, I think about it, but I don’t want to become obsessed with it either. I believe I prove my worth every time. The moment I think I’m ready and they think I’m ready, I’ll be found.”

Is there any event you’d like to attend outside of the WEC?

“The DTM is a championship that fascinates me a lot. They are practically sprint races, with a very high level. I wouldn’t disdain going back to racing alone in the car, because you can tailor the set-up to your driving style and in free practice you have all the time available, without having to manage it with your teammates. It’s a championship that I wouldn’t mind.”