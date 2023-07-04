This is who Alessio Lala is, the tattoo artist of the VIPs who lands on Tik Tok

Tattoo and tv characters. It is they, more than anyone else, who want a tattoo on their skin. Trendy, unique, sui generis: Alessio Lala – which is literally depopulating on TikTok – knows very well the tastes of the characters in the jetset. His skill is recognized in Italy and abroad, where he is appreciated for being the tattoo artist of VIPs.

AND Alessio Lala conquers the Net imposing itself strongly. Ultimo, Side, Ludwig turned to him for a tattoo. But the list is very long: : Jessy , Clary, Lulù Selassie, Lorenzo Renzi, Filippo Contri. Or footballers like Matteo Politano, Nicola Zalewski, Tammy Abraham, Mady Camara, Jorge Silva. Also the players of the national team and Compionesse d’Italia with AS Roma Anna Serturini, Elisa Bartoli and Lucia Di Giglielmo. All in search of the perfect tattoo.

