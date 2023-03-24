He collided with a car while riding his motorcycle. Alessio Bottiglieri died at the age of 25, he had just moved in together

Alessio Bottiglieri he is the 25-year-old boy who lost his life in the road accident that occurred in the municipality of Ardea, precisely along via Pontina Vecchia.

The boy was in riding his motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ninja and was proceeding towards Aprilia, when he collided with a car coming from the opposite direction. A car accident which, unfortunately, cost him his life.

After the alarm, health workers rushed to the scene and tried to do everything to wash the life of the 25-year-old. Unfortunately, it was already too late for Alessio Bottiglieri. Paramedics were forced to declare his death.

The intervention of the men of the Fire Brigade was also necessary, who arrived at the scene of the accident, extinguished the remains of the two-wheeler driven by Alessio and freed the motorist from the car. The latter, fortunately, did not suffer serious consequences. His whereabouts are now being investigated by the police.

The agents are carrying out all the findings and investigating the dynamics of the road accident. The purpose is to establish responsibilities of both drivers. It is not yet clear how the events unfolded.

The news of Alessio Bottiglieri’s disappearance shocked the community of Castelli Romani, where the boy was born and raised, and also that of Ardea, where he had recently moved with his partner. He had decided to go live together with his Jessica and the two had just started a new life together, unfortunately broken by fate.

The 25-year-old worked for a company in Pomezia, but according to the first investigations, he was not going to work that day, he requested a vacation.

The investigations by the authorities will reconstruct the dynamics of what happened in those few moments and establish the responsibilities of the surviving driver. This is a 67-year-old man.