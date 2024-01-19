Alessio Cini killed and charred, investigation carried out: brother-in-law arrested

Breakthrough in the investigation death Of Alessio CiniThe 57 year old textile technician originally from Prato found died semi-charred in Agliana (Pistoia) on the morning of January 8th.

The Pistoia prosecutor's office has issued a detention order against Daniele Maiorino57 years old, brother-in-law of the victim. According to investigators, the motive would be linked to the difficult economic situation of the alleged murderer and the benefit he believed he could obtain from an inheritance in the event of the death of his brother-in-law. Maiorino is accused of aggravated voluntary homicide from the kinship bond with the victim and from having acted with torture and cruelty. The detention order in prison was carried out by carabinieri of the operational section of the Pistoia company, who immediately conducted the investigations directed by the chief prosecutor Coletta with the public prosecutor Leonardo De Gaudio.

Maiorino would have caused the death of his brother-in-law “with cruelty”, as specified in the arrest decree of the Pistoia Prosecutor's Office. “hitting him on the head with a barwith multiple blows to the chest and then setting the body on fire”.

The asset investigationsexplains the prosecutor Coletta in a statement, “have made it possible to identify the probable motive for the criminal actfound in a difficult income situation for the suspect, and in an hereditary expectation that would have arisen from the death of Alessio Cini and from which he could have indirectly benefited”.

Alessio Cini killed and charred, the “involuntary” confession of the killer in the car

“We were at home but we didn't see or hear anything,” he said Daniele Maiorino on “Ore 14”, Rai 2, on the murder of his brother-in-law, Alessio Cini, who was brutally beaten and then set on fire. But the truth would be very different, and would lie in the “confession” by Maiorino intercepted while he was talking to himself out loud in the car, reconstructing the phases of the murder.

