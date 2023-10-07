‘At the bottom there is room’ presented a new day for Las Nuevas Lomas. Felix hoped it would be a great day, but he didn’t think he could be the victim of a new tragedy. Once again, Alessia was going to cause an accident in the neighborhood. In chapter 320 she happened with ‘Don Gil’ and today it could happen with Zulimar’s lover.

Alessia was going to pull Zulimar to the restaurant; However, when it came time to back up with her car, he picked up so much speed that she took away Félix’s guachimán hut in Las Nuevas Lomas with him inside. When this happened, her lover quickly came down to see how her sherete was. Félix emerged unharmed, but did not hesitate to reproach Jimmy’s ex for being a danger behind the wheel. For his part, Diego Montalbán’s daughter told him that it was not his fault. “Why do you come across, then,” she demanded.

