Sentencing Flavio Focassati, the truck driver on trial for the death of Alessia Sbal, hit and killed by a truck in December 2022 on the Grande Raccordo Anulare, at the Casalotti-Boccea exit in Rome, to 7 years and two months.

This is what prosecutor Stefano Luciani asked at the end of his indictment at the hearing in which the 49-year-old truck driver is accused of vehicular homicide and failure to provide assistance.

The dynamics

The man and the 43-year-old woman had stopped in a lay-by on the Gra to discuss after a minor accident that had occurred between the two shortly before but while Sbal was calling the single emergency number to report the truck’s license plate, the truck driver he drove off again, fatally hitting the woman. The man also tested positive for cocaine. “Focassati understood that Sbal was on the phone with the Nue, he knew he had taken cocaine and that the carabinieri were coming – said prosecutor Luciani – and he ran away because he was drugged”.