England has achieved the pass to the final of the European Championship with a real great match that the local team has managed to navigate without suffering excessively. With the 2-0 in favor and the game already very much in the offing, the English coach decided to make changes up front and brought in an Alessia Russo who is unleashed in this tournament.
The Manchester United player has been a substitute in all the matches of the European Championship, but in the minutes she has played she has left 4 goals and an assist that places her as one of the best on the team. Her goal against Sweden is also a work of art. 11 minutes after coming off the bench, Russo struck on goal and goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl parried the ball, but the England striker kicked her heel out of her hat to score arguably the best goal of the tournament.
Thus, the English team will be in the final of the European Championship that is played in their own country and will have the opportunity to win the tournament for the first time in their history in front of their fans. The rival team will come out of the second semifinal, which is played tomorrow night, where Germany and France will face each other.
#Alessia #Russos #great #goal #victory #Sweden #tournament
