alessia rovegno, the current Miss Peru 2022, participated on Saturday, July 30, in an event organized by a sponsor of Miss Universe, in Miami, Florida. Jessica Newton was the one who revealed the news through her Instagram stories.

“@Alessiarovegno will sing at the event and I am sure she will do very well you can follow all the details at @salvitatv” , reported. The model will participate along with candidates from Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.

Likewise, a user asked the organizer of Miss Peru if Alessia Rovegno will stay in the United States. “She returns to fulfill some work commitments and in August she returns for her preparation in Miami and NYC, in addition to the official photos of her in California,” said Newton.

YOU CAN SEE: Jessica Newton denounces that scammers impersonate her: “How far will they go”

Scammers impersonate Jessica Newton to ask their contacts for money

Journalist Jhon Cano, a friend of Jessica Newton, revealed on his social networks that he received a message from someone posing as the organizer of Miss Peru and asking for money to supposedly support an NGO.

“Today I received a message from a person pretending to be Jessica Newton. In the conversation thread He started asking me for money for an NGO. It seemed very strange to me, considering that Jessica does not like to ask for money. , commented. The businesswoman expressed her anger in several Instagram stories, in which she condemned the attempted scam: “What’s wrong with people! How far will criminals go?

YOU CAN SEE: Why was Alessia Rovegno not crowned by Yely Rivera as Miss Peru 2022?

How is Alessia Rovegno’s preparation going for Miss Universe 2022?

After being crowned Miss Peru 2022 on the set of “This is war”, Alessia Rovegno is working to represent the country in Miss Universe and try to bring the crown home. Jessica Newton’s fans asked her how her preparation was going, as the model was criticized for her responses at various stages of the contest.

“The preparation of Alessia Rovegno has already begun with different coaches and more will be added, both national and international, but we will keep it as a competition strategy,” he commented on Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Marina Mora on ‘retouches’ in Alessia Rovegno: I don’t think she needs them, she’s very beautiful

Alessia Rovegno’s message for National Holidays

In her capacity as Miss Peru 2022, Alessia Rovegno published on Instagram, on July 28, an emotional message for National Holidays, where she stated that she felt “Proud to be Peruvian, to have been born and raised here.”