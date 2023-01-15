A pity for Peru! Alessia Rovegno was eliminated from Miss Universe 2022, this January 14, 2023. The young Peruvian failed to enter the list of five semifinalists and the opportunities for our country to obtain a crown, for the second time, of the most important beauty pageant in the world were lost. world. Miss Venezuela, Curaçao, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the United States obtained quotas to continue in the competition.

Four contestants belong to North America and the Caribbean, while Amanda Dudamel is the only South American candidate in this contest. The latter is considered the favourite.

The last message of Alessia Rovegno minutes from Miss Universe

Alessia Rovegno left an emotional message on her social networks a few minutes after starting Miss Universe 2022. The young Peruvian thanked her audience for their support in this competition and considered that this stage of her life is one of the best.

“Although I have prepared for this competition, from the catwalk to makeup and hairstyling and public speaking, I am also happy to have a passion for early childhood education for my whole life,” she wrote.

“That is the reason why I took this challenge. I remember I said to myself: c I went through this process so many times, but it’s worth it because it aligns with what I want in my future. and what I have been doing in my past”, added the member of the Cayo family.

Alessia Rovegno writes a last message hours after modeling in Miss Universe. Photo: LR composition/ América TV capture/ @alessiarovegno/Instagram

Alessia’s presentation at Miss Universe 2022

It stole looks! Relive how Alessia Rovegno went through in the final of the most important beauty pageant in the world. The Peruvian made her brand new presentation with a loud cry, intoning the name of the country.