Alessia Rovegno went through an interview for Miss Universe, a video was released and users praise her for her performance.

The model Alessia Rovegno He is the protagonist of a video in which the interview he had with the Miss Universe jury is seen. The clip was released on January 29. Her responses refer to how she received criticism for not being “the typical Peruvian” and how she coped with the negative comments. As you remember, this conversation was one of the decisive instances for her move to the top 16 of the beauty pageant, as we saw on January 14.

Users praise Alessia Rovegno for her oratory and English

After the interview Alessia Rovegno went viral, various comments arose, many of them flattering the security, the way of expressing themselves and the command of English of the Peruvian representative. The image she projected was very different from the one she had during her time on the Miss Universe stage, where her nerves could be seen.

“With this interview she deserved to be top 5. How well represented we were and how unfair the criticism of Alessia”, “It was the best option to send Alessia”, “We were still a top, we have to be happy”, are some of the messages that They left the Peruvian.

What did Alessia Rovegno say in her interview?

Alessia Rovegno went through an interview before the Miss Universe preliminaries. She commented on the criticism that she had received from her compatriots for not being like the classic prototype of a Peruvian woman. Also, she told how she coped with the opinions of her detractors.

“Yes, they have criticized me a lot because I am blonde and I am not the typical Peruvian for so many people, that since 2018 I have been on the cover of one of the most important magazines in Peru and they said that I did not represent, that I was not Peruvian, so since I was little I’ve been really exposed in the media by my family,” she explained.