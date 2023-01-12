Awesome! Alessia Rovegno, representative of Peru in Miss Universe, dazzled the public and the jury by parading in typical costume during the contest. The garment chosen by our compatriot was a red outfit inspired by the Peruvian Amazon, which was designed by Beto Pinedo, who also dressed Janick Maceta in the 2022 edition of Miss Universe.

This parade was one of the tests that Rovegno had to pass to convince the evaluators of the contest to be one of the chosen ones among the 16 best contestants of Miss Universe 2023.