Alessia Rovegno will have the difficult mission of representing an entire country when the grand finale of Miss Universe 2022 takes place this Saturday, January 14, in the city of New Orleans. The brand new Miss Peru has already shown what she is capable of, since on January 10 she participated in the preliminary stage of this contest and she was able to overcome some setbacks that presented themselves with their typical and gala costumes before each runway.

Despite this, the daughter of Bárbara Cayó received dozens of compliments from experts in this type of contest and from former beauty queens. However, the model herself had not declared yet since she paraded before the judges of the gala and now she finally did it half faith on her social networks.

Alessia Rovegno is pronounced before Miss Peru 2022

Through your account Twitter, Alessia Rovegno left a brief but heartfelt message for all her followers and all of Peru. In addition, the current couple of Hugo Garcia He accompanied this post with a photo of himself wearing the brand new gala dress that he wore in the preliminary.

Alessia Rovegno will be part of the grand finale of Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Alessia Rovegno

“Today I give my heart for you, Peru,” wrote the also singer. As expected, the thousands of followers of the Peruvian on said social network showed her support and sent her good vibes ahead of the grand finale of Miss Universe 2022.

Hugo García leaves a message of support for Alessia Rovegno

Another who manifested himself a few hours before the final of Miss Universe 2022 was Hugo García. The reality boy wished Alessia Rovegno the best of luck and incidentally asked his followers to support our compatriot by voting for her to have more chances.

Alessia Rovegno responds to Hugo García’s emotional message on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/Hugo Garcia

“Tomorrow (today, Saturday the 14th) is the big day, love. As you always tell me: Go for it!!! (Let’s go for it) … On the other hand, people, don’t forget to vote for Ale and the best cape. It’s the last day, so everyone go and share it by the way so more people can do it too. And don’t forget to follow her, everything is very important. Let’s go, Peru! ”, she indicated.