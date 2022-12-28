Alessia Rovegno is already preparing for Miss Universe 2022 What will be celebrated in New Orleans, USA. After going through costume tests, public speaking classes and catwalk, the current Miss Peru He is trying on the costumes that he will use in the contest. Thus, the director of the Peruvian contest, Jessica Newtonshared on his social networks the typical costume that he would use Rovegno in it miss Universe.

Who made Alessia Rovegno’s typical costume?

The suit that you wear Miss Peru 2022, Alessia Rovegnowas made by the designer Beto Pinedo. This suit has been related to the dawn by Jessica Newton, and some users have pointed out that it reminds them of the cantuta flower, also known as “ The sacred flower of the Incas ”. Pinedo has already worked with Rovegno, in the suit that Miss Peru used to be crowned.

Alessia Rovegno’s costume was designed by Beto Pinero. Photo: Instagram/Jessica Newton

Why is Alessia Rovegno the most popular Latino candidate for Miss Universe 2022, according to Telemundo?

According to the international portal Telemundo, Alessia is considered the Latina candidate with the largest number of followers on the Instagram platform compared to the rest of her Spanish-speaking opponents, with 559,000 followers. This great popularity is also due to the fact that she belongs to one of the most valued families in Peruvian entertainment: the Cayos. The Miss Peru 2022 She is the niece of personalities such as Stephanie and Fiorella Cayo and daughter of actress Bárbara Cayo.