alessia rovegno The hearts of several Internet users have been stolen after winning the crown of Miss Peru Universe 2022.

The model has paraded on large catwalks in other countries, but on the anniversary of the Independence of the nation she was proud to be Peruvian and on July 28 she shared photos of her trips to the interior of Peru through her social networks.

Alessia Rovegno shares photos from her travels. Photo: Instagram/Alessia Rovegno

Alessia Rovegno celebrates Holidays

The 24-year-old influencer posted on her official Instagram account an album of her travels in the country where she expressed her pride and happiness at being born in Peru.

“How proud I am to be Peruvian, to have been born and raised here. Being able to enjoy the coast, mountains and jungle of my country, its spectacular landscapes, its culture and the best food, which is that of our land. Today we celebrate 201 years of the Independence of Peru and we remember that we are all a Peru and that united we make the force”, he wrote.

Alessia Rovegno dedicates an emotional message for National Holidays. Photo: Instagram capture/@alessiarovegno

Alessia Rovegno shares a photo session for National Holidays

Bárbara Cayo’s daughter wore a red lace dress and did a photo shoot with national motifs for the organization of Miss Peru.

“We end our National Holidays campaign with our spectacular Miss Peru Alessia Rovegno, who will shout Peru in the next edition of Miss Universe,” accompanied the description of the photographs.

Alessia Rovegno performs a photo session for National Holidays. Photo: Instagram capture/Alessia Rovegno

Hugo García’s girlfriend also wore an elegant white suit to start the celebrations for our nation’s birthday.

The images were well received on social networks and the congratulatory comments did not go unnoticed, but the reality boy’s message stood out. “You are incredible, we cannot have a better representative for Miss Universe” Hugo asserted adding several hearts.

Alessia Rovegno wears an elegant white suit. Photo: Instagram/ Alessia Rovegno

Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García squander love on social networks

Enjoy your love! Hugo Garcia Y alessia rovegno They shine on social networks and share moments together. Everything seems to indicate that the relationship was consolidated after the coronation of Bárbara Cayo’s daughter as Miss Universe, since the warrior has shown her support in this new facet for the model.

This time it was the reality boy who praised his girlfriend, Alessia Rovegno. Through a tender publication on Instagram, the “Guerrero” shared a photo of Miss Peru from when she was a girl with the description: “But I keep this little cheek.”