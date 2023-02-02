The candidate Alessia Rovegno was honest, for the first time, about the rumors that she would have been the victim of a boycott during her time at Miss Universe 2022.

Alessia Rovegno returned to Peru after representing the country in Miss Universe and having been in the top 16 of the world contest. Despite the fact that the candidate gave a good debut in the beauty contest, there were some factors that worked against her at the time of her parade in the preliminary stage of the contest, so she could not stand out as much as she expected.

We are referring specifically to the problem he had with his typical costume hours before he went out on the catwalk. And this was because the wings of the outfit of red tones were broken without explanation and could no longer rise. Due to the incident, there was much speculation about whether the daughter of Bárbara Cayo would have suffered sabotage against her.

Did Alessia Rovegno suffer sabotage in Miss Universe? The model answers

To answer that pending issue, Alessia Rovegno gave an interview to a local media. In dialogue with El Comercio, the Peruvian model ruled out any type of boycott to harm her in Miss Universe 2022.

“I don’t know where they got that they tore my dress (laughs). It is true that it broke up and that I had to go out with someone else, but I never told anything because they are things that happen. The important thing is to solve them,” said the former Miss Peru.

“Two minutes left to go out and the wings were not working. That does not mean that they sabotaged me, nobody knows what happened. Maybe it broke when we moved it from the hotel to the show location. The suit made by Beto Pinedo was so spectacular that it stood out on its own ”, was the explanation that Alessia added about the problem she had with her national outfit.

Why does Alessia Rovegno think she was criticized in Miss Universe?

Jessica Newton recently released an unpublished video of Alessia Rovegno’s interview with members of the Miss Universe 2022 jury. In the audiovisual archive, Hugo García’s partner answers the following question: “How have you been able to fight those who have criticized you for representing Peru?”.

Rovegno’s response had to do with his physical appearance. She explained that her accusations began when Peruvians did not feel identified with her as Miss Peru. “I have been criticized because I am blonde, I am not the typical Peruvian person. In 2018, I was the cover of one of the most important magazines in Peru, and they said ‘you don’t represent us, you’re not Peruvian,’” she said.