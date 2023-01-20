Barbara Cayo was linked to “Love and Fire” and revealed what her heiress Alessia Rovegno told her after being eliminated in the top 16 of Miss Universe 2022. Let’s remember that the model could not advance to the final stages of the international beauty pageant and was the target of criticism for his response to the media during his participation in New Orleans, United States. It should be noted that Alessia Rovegno was closely motivated by her mother and the rest of her family, and also by Hugo García.

Given the constant criticism, a reporter from the aforementioned program contacted Bárbara Cayo to find out her opinion about the criticism of her conceited. Through a call, the actress revealed a fragment of what she spoke with her daughter after not winning Miss Universe.

What did Alessia Rovegno say to her mother after not winning Miss Universe?

“She prepared for it. She told me: ‘Mommy, what a pity I didn’t stay, because I was well prepared’ (…). Alessia is happy and she is the most important thing, ”said the popular Rafaela from“ Al fondo hay sitio ”.

“I was with all the good vibes and with all the positive vibes that Alessia can reach the final and that she brings joy to Peru, but, well, that’s life. The important thing is to compete. What I can say is that the competition was very strong. The girls were gorgeous,” she said.

Alessia Rovegno is 1.80 meters tall, like other contestants in Miss Universe 2022. Photo: LR/Miss Universe composition

Bárbara Cayo attacks Magaly and defends Alessia: “She has no moral authority to speak”

Through an interview with El Popular, Barbara Cayo He issued some expressions against Magaly Medina, who criticized her daughter Alessia Rovegno before and after her participation in Miss Universe 2022. The renowned actress stated that the “Magpie” should not comment on the young woman.

“What does she bring? A person who is neither beautiful nor intelligent —because intelligent human beings build, not destroy— has no moral authority to speak of authentic beauty, let alone intelligence, ”she indicated at the beginning of the conversation.

“She just makes money by talking bad about people, exaggerating, saying ugly things and lying to get ratings because otherwise she loses her job. Her job is to feed gossip, morbidity, mediocrity. She has a very ugly job, in my opinion, and she describes her perfectly, “she finished.