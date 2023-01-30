Peruvian model Alessia Rovegno went through a rigorous interview at the international beauty pageant.

Alessia Rovegno proudly represented Peru in Miss Universe 2022, a contest that was held in New Orleans, United States. Recently, Jessica Newton released the unpublished video of the interview that our representative had to give in front of the jury in one of the stages of the contest. In the visual material you can appreciate the skill of Hugo García’s girlfriend. It is worth mentioning that the singer also failed to get past the top 16 of the most important beauty pageant in the world.

Alessia Rovegno goes through a rigorous question

One of the questions asked by the jury was: “How have you been able to fight those who have criticized you for representing Peru?” In this regard, Alessia Rovegno responded with solvency. “I have been criticized because I am blonde, I am not the typical Peruvian person. In 2018 I was the cover of one of the most important magazines in Peru and they said ‘you do not represent us, you are not Peruvian’”.

“Since I was a child I have been exposed in the media by my family, so I really think I know how to handle it, I don’t let people’s opinion, destructive opinions get to me and influence my emotions because otherwise I would be in my home crying,” adds Bárbara Cayo’s daughter in the first clip. “I consider myself an emotionally intelligent person, that’s a good thing because it has allowed me to handle things better with the media,” said the model.

Alessia Rovegno was interviewed at Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Instagram See also The Interview - Óscar Martínez: "In Central America we have never known what it is like to live in a peaceful place"

Alessia Rovegno affirms that Peru is a multicultural country

Later, Alessia Rovegno He stressed that Peru is a multicultural country. “No, I was really criticized more at the beginning, it was the same, I didn’t let those opinions affect me, but now they are supporting me, but yes, at the beginning it was really difficult, and that’s why my bikini layer is over ‘Embracing Diversity’ (embracing diversity) because that’s the message I want to give. I’m here, I’m Peruvian, I’m blonde, I have green eyes, but Peru is a multicultural country, with people from all over the place and it’s not about appearance physical”.

Bárbara Cayo tells what Alessia told her after not winning the Miss Universe

Bárbara Cayo took advantage of the link with “Amor y Fuego” to defend her daughter Alessia Rovegno of criticism after failing to make it past the top 16 at the Miss Universe. “She prepared for it. She told me: ‘Mom, what a pity I didn’t stay, because she was well prepared’ (…) Alessia is happy and she is the most important thing, ”she said.