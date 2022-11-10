Alessia Piperno was released after “intense diplomatic work”

“After intense diplomatic work today Alessia Piperno was released by the Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy. The Prime Minister. Giorgia Meloni, thanking all those who contributed to Alessia re-embrace her family, informed her parents in the course of a phone call, a few minutes ago. “The announcement comes directly from a note from Palazzo Chigi.

“The release of our compatriot Alessia Piperno it’s great news. A dutiful thanks to the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, and to all those who have contributed, through silent and intense diplomatic work, to achieving this result “, said the Minister of Agriculture, of the food and forest sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida.

“Stoltenberg will forgive me if I do something out of the ordinary, but as you may have known Alessia Piperno is coming home, I wanted to thank our intelligence services, Undersecretary Mantovano, and the Foreign Ministry for the extraordinary and silent work to bring this girl home. “. The Prime Minister said, Giorgia Meloni, at the end of the statements to the press with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.

Alessia Piperno, the case of the Roman blogger imprisoned in Iran

The case of Alessia Piperno comeback to last September 28, the day on which the Roman blogger turned 30, but was made public by her father Alberto four days later with a post on Facebook. A few days earlier, on the 16th of the month, protests for the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the moral police had begun in Iran – where the young Italian was staying.

Alessia, wrote her father, “is one lonely traveler, travels the world to learn about the uses and customs of peoples. She has always adapted and respected the traditions and, in some cases, the obligations of each country she has visited. We hadn’t heard from her for 4 days, since her 30th birthday, September 28th.

“His last access to his cell phone also shows that date. A call comes in this morning. It was she who, crying, warned us that she was in prison. In Tehran. In Iran. She had been arrested by the police along with her friends as she was preparing to celebrate her birthday. It was just a few words but desperate. She was asking for help. We immediately moved with the Farnesina, we called the Italian Embassy in Tehran. “

“But we still don’t know anything, not even the reason for the confinement. They tell us that they are moving…. And we parents, and our brother David, can’t stand with our hands. You can’t stand still when a child tells you. ‘please help me’. I’m not a photo poster and I hardly ever use social media but today I couldn’t help it. I want it to be known and that this news reaches as many people as possible, maybe get to the right one who can help us. Thank you “, concluded his father’s post as the Farnesina started the checks and the complex machine of diplomacy was set in motion

Giorgia Meloni will be in Ciampino to welcome Alessia Piperno

The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniaccording to what is learned, Sara at the airport of Ciampino to welcome Alessia Pipernothe thirty-year-old Roman released today by the Iranian authorities.

