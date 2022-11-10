Alessia Piperno she came back home. The Falcon of the secret services landed shortly after 5 pm at Ciampino airport, bringing the 31-year-old Roman who was arrested by the Iranian police last September 28 in Tehran for having participated in some protests against the regime in Italy. The young woman, who lives in the Roman district of Colli Albani, was welcomed by her parents and also by the staff of the presidency of the council who have worked in a frenetic way in recent days for a happy conclusion to the affair.