“Fahimeh was my cellmate for 34 days. She one day she left the cell to go to the infirmary, and she never came back. There weren’t many conversations between us, since I didn’t speak Farsi and she didn’t speak English. But we were united by the same pain and fears. I’ve been looking up her name every day since I got back, to see if they’d released her too. Instead I found myself in front of an article with her face written “sentenced to death” What does it take to stop all this? ». The travel blogger Alessia Piperno, arrested in Iran and then released, writes it on Instagram.

«You are as white as that wall, it will be that by dint of looking at it, it ate your breaths. We are hidden in a blind spot here, your screams are like silence, you bang on the door and step on your own tears. “AZAD! AZAD!!” I sing you Bella ciao, and you start crying, other times you clap your hands. I would like to tell you more, but what can I tell you? I’m scared, too. ‘Fatimah, Athena, Muhammad’. Do you keep shouting your children’s names, will they have heard your echo or does love not travel through bars? They open that door because you make too much noise, but we are lifeless flesh, and they crush us like dry leaves, listen, they have no heart. You throw yourself on the ground with your head in your hands, press your fingers against your temples, you want to tear your thoughts away from your ears, they’re quicksand, I know it well. Tomorrow is a new day, maybe we’ll be free, even if yes, you’re right, I told you yesterday too. Here comes the pill that will sing us the lullaby, I take your hand, that’s the little I can do, put your head under the blanket, at least the lights are off there, look at the sky, can you see the stars too? Good night Fahimeh », she reads the post.