Alessia Pifferi’s sister showed up in the courtroom with Diana’s photo printed on her shirt: “She didn’t deserve to die, she has to pay”

The sister of Alessia Pifferi she showed up at the first hearing wearing a T-shirt with a photo of her granddaughter Diana.

Viviana Pifferi, as well as the rest of the family of the mother who condemned her little girl, who died of starvation, has closed all relations with his sister. She appeared in court wearing a T-shirt with a photo of Diana, asking for justice.

Diana was the most beautiful girl in the world, she didn’t deserve all this, she has to pay for what she did.

She was formed, together with her mother, civil party in the process.

Diana had the right to live.

The first hearing concluded with the postponement of the trial atMay 8th, after the request of Alessia Pifferi’s lawyer. Counsel requested more time to study defense strategy.

It was last July when the mother left her little girl alone at home, at just 18 months, for six long days, to go to Leffe, far from Milan. He wanted to be with his partner.

He had told the man that the girl was at the sea ​​with the auntwhile he always told his family about one non-existent babysitter.

In those days, the woman also returned to the city to accompany the man to run errands for work, but she didn’t bother to stop by the house to check on her daughter. She explained to prosecutors that she didn’t want to ruin that relationship already stormy. When he returned, after almost a week, he found Diana’s baby now lifeless.

The autopsy carried out on the little girl’s body highlighted dehydration as the cause of death. The coroner found diaper residue in her stomach, which she had probably ingested for the purpose too hungry.

The intent of the defense is to request a psychiatric expertiseto assess the mental state of the client. The investigating judge has already rejected the two previous requests of Alessia Pifferi’s old lawyer, Solange Marchignoli, believing that there was no need for a psychiatric neuroscientific report in prison.

At the time of her arrest, Pifferi was well aware of what she had just done. “I knew it could end like this”these are his first words pronounced before the authorities.