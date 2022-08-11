Diana was born premature, in the home of Alessia Pifferi’s partner: the story of the 58-year-old man from Leffe in front of the investigators

During the interrogation, the 58-year-old from Leffe, companion of Alessia Pifferihe also told the investigators of the day of the birth of little Diana and what happened afterwards.

The man, also a victim of the 37-year-old’s lies, explained that he had always been unaware of the pregnancy. He had been suspicious, given the absence of periods and the fact that her partner was gaining weight more and more, but the Pifferi always had denied being pregnant. That was until the day of the birth, when she could no longer cover it up. Little Diana is born prematureunexpectedly, at seven months of gestation, in bathroom of the house of the 58 year old man.

The story of Alessia Pifferi’s companion

Little Diana was born premature in my home, in January 2021. After giving birth, she was hospitalized for two months in the Bergamo hospital. We met on a dating site and through thick and thin, dating has become a real relationship since August 2020.

The man then said that Alessia herself had told him she did not know she was pregnant and did not know who the father of the little girl.

He came to see me in Leffe, he never took the child with him. She told me she stayed with her sister or the babysitter.

The 58-year-old believed Diana was safe and that her partner would go to him alone to “breathe a little”. This is what Pifferi told him. But they were all lies, the little girl was forced to stay home alone for whole weekends, with only one bottle of milk in that camping cot, which had become hers. prison. Last time, Alessia’s distance lasted up to six days, the man believed that she had left her at the sea with his sister.

Diana was unable to survive, she died of starvation, alone and afraid. Nobody heard her cry.

Alessia came to me on Thursday 14 July, she told me that she would leave on Monday and that the child was with her sister who had taken her to the sea.

When she returned home and found her lifeless daughter, the 37-year-old woman immediately picked up the phone and ccalled the companion to inform him of the tragedy. Initially, the man could not understand:

Alessia called me, a couple of hours after leaving my house, and told me that the child was dead and that someone had entered the house. Then she passed me her neighbor who confirmed that it was all true.

Soon after, the whole terrible truth.