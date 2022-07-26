From the arrest of Alessia Pifferi, the mother and grandmother of little Diana closed in silence. She refused to speak to reporters, but her statements to investigators are essential.

The woman would go to Milan, to her daughter’s house. There are those who say they have seen it looking out the window during the torchlight procession in honor of little Diana and those who saw her go out the door e arrange the soft toys left by people, as if she were tidying up her granddaughter’s bedroom. Not only that, the grandmother would also have written a post on Facebook, in her private profile, in response to all those who are sending her condolences and those who are criticizing Alessia Pifferi: “My daughter is a monster”.

According to the information that emerged, the woman would have said that she had become aware of her daughter’s pregnancy third month of gestation, contrary to what the defendant said. The latter declared before the magistrate that she had discovered that she was pregnant with her in the seventh month and that she had given birth to Diana alone, in the bathroom of her partner’s house.

The baby was born premature and was hospitalized for a month in hospital. Soon after, the same grandmother took her back to the hospital because she had the high fever, while Pifferi was out, for a short vacation, with her partner. Diana had gods kidney problems, consequence of premature birth. For the first few months she lived in that house in Milan with her mother and grandmother. The latter took care of her, but then she decided to moving to Crotone with her partner and leave the child in the hands of what, perhaps, she believed to be a loving mother.

The lies of Alessia Pifferi to her mother

Every time he heard Alessia, he told her that his niece he was fine and that they were together. No one imagined that to live her life “free” of her, he would leave her alone for whole weekends in that camping cot. Last time, Diana was alone for six days. She is died of hardshipin an empty house.

No neighbor heard her cry, investigators believe that her mother may have her sedated to keep her calm until she returns. A bottle of En, a powerful anxiolytic, was found in the house. It will only be the autopsy a reveal the truth. If the hypothesis were to find confirmation, Alessia Pifferi could also be accused of premeditation. He accuses that, for the moment, the investigating judge has dropped. Instead, accepting the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons.