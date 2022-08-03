The haters attacked and threatened with death the lawyer of Alessia Pifferi: “They do not reflect on the fact that criminal defense is mandatory”

The lawyer of Alessia Pifferi gave an interview to Fanpage.it. It is not easy to defend a person accused of letting their child die when public opinion is so fierce.

Solange Marchignoli she found herself having to deal with the criticisms of the people and even with the death threats. They ask her how she can defend such a monster, who deserves only to suffer as happened to little Diana.

The haters do not reflect on the fact that criminal defense is mandatory in Italy. How do you defend that ‘monster’? I know my ethics and can confirm that I feel no solidarity with the crime. Never. I seek the perfection of juridical reasoning and ‘winning’ trials is the aim of all criminal lawyers, regardless of the crime contested. Anyone who knows me knows it well. Every day I am called to defend people who have committed crimes, even the most serious and unacceptable to society. A criminal trial is a beautiful legal and intellectual challenge.

Alessia Pifferi’s lawyer wanted to make public opinion understand that no criminal can defend himself alone and that for a criminal lawyer it is obligatory to do its job. However, this does not mean that he defends his client because he believes him innocent and because he is on the side of the one he killed.

When a story is mediathe lawyer often finds herself receiving insults and death threats and now it has happened to her too.

However, I trust that the trial will be able to be held in a condition of security and respect that is adequate for the different procedural positions.

Alessia Pifferi is accused of murder aggravated by futile reasons and is detained in Milan prison. But if the results of the milk tests prove that she sedated little Diana, she too will be accused of premeditation. She accuses her, at the moment, of being dropped by the magistrate.