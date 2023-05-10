No psychiatric report for Alessia Pifferi, accused of letting her daughter Diana die. The defense speaks out: “He’s not well”

In the last few hours, the news has emerged that the judges have denied the psychiatric report to Alessia Pifferi, the mother accused of having left her daughter alone at home for six long days. Little Diana died of starvation.

According to the defense, however, the defendant is not well. Alessia Pifferi’s lawyer stated that her client is always under the influence of psychoactive drugs. After the refusal of the psychiatric report, the intention is to ask for the vice of mind.

You see it this way because he is on psychopharmaceuticals. Unlike what the Public Prosecutor says, Alessia Pifferi is always on psychopharmaceuticals. She has been talked about too much and in the wrong way. She is a woman who has been abandoned by everyone, social services and also by her family. She in prison she is undergoing verbal violence after the physical one in September.

Alessia Pifferi remained alone, after what was done to little Diana. The child’s mother and grandmother and the child’s sister and aunt turned themselves in civil party in the process.

Viviana Pifferi, this is the name of her sister, showed up in the classroom with a t-shirt with a photo of her niece printed on it. She explained that she knows it’s her from right side and that he is no longer able to consider Alessia his sister. Not just because of what she’s done, but because since Diana died, she hasn’t never even apologized.

In the letters sent to her and her mother, there are no words of apology to them or to Diana. The words of Alessia Pifferi do not have never received a reply by his family.

For a week, she left her 18-month-old daughter alone at home with no food or water. She left Milan and went to Leffe to stay with her former partner, telling him that she had left Diana at the seaside with her sister. Instead, the little girl was home alone and she slowly passed away. Pifferi confessed to the investigators that she did it because he didn’t want to ruin the relationship with the man.