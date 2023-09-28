During the first interrogation, Alessia Pifferi appeared aware of what had just happened: it wasn’t the first time

During the last episode of the TV program 2pmhosted on Rai 2 by Milo Infante, the first interrogation of was broadcast Alessia Pifferi. The woman who abandoned her 18-month-old daughter at home alone for six long days. Little Diana died of starvation.

Credit: 2pm – Rai 2

Alessia Pifferi, unlike the last hearing in the courtroom, appeared lucid and well aware of what had just happened. She said she left her daughter alone on several occasions. The first time for a few hours, however go and visit his partner in Leffe.

The two had broken up, the man had decided to end their relationship during the Christmas holidays. Then, after months, he contacted her again and asked her to meet again. Alessia told the investigators that she had called her friend Giusi to come with her. The latter was certain that little Diana was entrusted to the care of the babysitter, because that was exactly what Pifferi had told her. Alessia herself admitted that she hadn’t told her the truth, because Giusi wouldn’t have it never allowed to leave her alone.

She said that that day, after feeding Diana, she left her in her bed and left the house around 7 in the late afternoon, before returning around midnight. When asked by her agent how the little girl was once she returned home, Pifferi said she found her smiling, standing in the cot. Of picking her up and putting her in the bed with her for a while.

Alessia Pifferi admitted, during the first interrogation, that she was well aware of the danger of leaving an 18-month-old girl alone and confessed that she had spent the time away from her in a state of worry. But in the classroom, his version was not the same. When the prosecutor asked her if she was aware of the consequences of leaving a minor without food and water, at home alone, the woman replied several times: “I do not know”.