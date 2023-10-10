The words in the courtroom of Alessia Pifferi’s ex-partner. The man was with her in Leffe in the six days in which he abandoned little Diana

Leffe’s ex-partner Of Alessia Pifferi was heard in the courtroom. The man was in the woman’s company during the six days in which she abandoned her daughter at home alone, without food or water. Little Diana died of starvation.

The man, during his testimony, said that Alessia Pifferi used to join him at his home in Leffe without the little girl. She told him that she needed to breathe a little, because her life as a single mother was suffocating her and that she would leave her with her sister. As she did before leaving for those six days, Leffe’s ex-partner was convinced that Diana was at the seaside with my aunt. She didn’t have the slightest idea that Alessia had left her alone in the house.

He knew I would like it, but he told me he preferred to come without her so he could breathe. She was very loving with her little girl, she never accepted her one hundred percent as her daughter, in my opinion, however…

During his testimony in the courtroom, the man confirmed Alessia Pifferi’s words about his relationship with Diana. He had accepted that little girl, even though she wasn’t his daughter. And when the prosecutor asked him where the little girl was in those days, the ex-partner replied:

Sometimes he told me he was with the babysitter and sometimes with his sister. I have never witnessed phone calls between Alessia and the babysitter, but she told me that she texted.

And instead, those messages never existed, because while Alessia Pifferi was in Leffe with her partner, no one paid attention to little Diana. The little girl remained home alone for six days, with high temperatures and only one bottle of milk. AND died of hardship.

When Pifferi returned home, she found her now lifeless. She tried to wake her up, wetting her and shaking her and when she realized that things hadn’t gone as she had expected, she ran to ask a neighbor for help.