Francesco Miranda, the ex-husband of Alessia Pifferi, the woman sentenced to life imprisonment for letting her 18-month-old daughter Diana die of starvation, was found dead at home on July 6. The hypothesis is that of an illness. However, according to the story of the 55-year-old’s sister, Miranda had been to the hospital in Melegnano on the previous 4th of July for a gastroscopy because he had been complaining of abdominal pain for some time. It was the woman who raised the alarm when she was unable to contact her brother for the whole day of 5th of July.

The next day, the Fire Department entered the apartment where Miranda lived. Exactly in front of the one where the death of little Diana was discovered on July 20, 2022. The coroner and the agents of the Flying Squad of the Police Headquarters also arrived at Miranda’s home. On the body, in the bedroom, there were no signs of violence that would suggest the involvement of other people. However, the previous visit to the hospital led the Milan prosecutor’s office to open a case with the hypothesis of manslaughter against unknown persons to evaluate a possible correlation between the visit and the death. Also for this reason, the autopsy was performed, on the orders of the prosecutor of the department that deals with crimes of medical professional negligence Marina Petruzzella, who was assigned to coordinate the investigations.

Miranda was not the father of little Diana. He had married Alessia when she was in her early twenties and the marriage ended after twelve years. Their relationship had remained relaxed and the 55-year-old had gone to live in the apartment across from Pifferi’s on the second floor of the building on via Parea, in the Ponte di Lambro neighborhood. Miranda had been called as a witness for the prosecution in his ex-wife’s trial. “My ex-wife – he said in court on June 27, 2023 – sent me for a coffee on Tuesday (two days of Diana’s abandonment, ed.) and told me she would go to the beach with the child the following Thursday. That day I heard her talking on the phone at home.” Then no noise from the apartment opposite: “I didn’t hear her crying otherwise I would have done anything to save her.” The news of the 55-year-old’s death also reached the Vigevano prison where Pifferi is serving a life sentence. “They were neighbors – said the woman’s lawyer, Alessia Pontenani – and they remained on good terms. Alessia was very upset after the news, she cried, she almost fainted when they told her.”