Alessia Pifferi’s last call to Leffe’s man: “She was confused, she told me that the babysitter wasn’t there and Diana was dead”

Alessia Pifferi she is accused of leaving her daughter at home alone for six days, without food or water. Little Diana died of starvation.

The accused appeared before the judge and her interrogation caused a lot of discussion. Alessia Pifferi admitted that she returned to Milan during those six days of absence and when the prosecutor asked her why she didn’t come to check on her child, she tried to put the blame on your partner. He described him as an aggressive man and said that that day they had argued over a banal coffee. She had accompanied him to Milan for a job and he was afraid to tell him about Diana. She had already told him that her little girl was at the seaside with her sister, he had no idea that, instead, her youngest was at home alone, without the possibility of feeding herself.

Alessia Pifferi’s last phone call

Leffe’s partner released his testimony before judges. The man was with Alessia Pifferi for six days, but he was convinced that the little girl was safe. She told him she needed some space. She was calm, relaxed and she hadn’t asked him to take her home. Then, that unexpected call on the day she returned. When Alessia crossed the threshold of her apartment door, she found Diana lifeless. She tried to bathe her and revive her and when she realized that she was not responding to her stimuli, she ran to call the neighbor.

Later, he called his partner. Here is his story:

We had talked along the way to understand how the trip was going. Then later she called me. I thought it was the usual call to tell me she was home. In a very confusing way she told me that Diana was dead. She found the door ajar and the babysitter wasn’t there. And that it wasn’t true that Diana was at the seaside with her sister.

It was thelast conversation between the man from Leffe and Alessia Pifferi. The witness then told of Diana’s birth, which occurred suddenly and unexpectedly in the bathroom of her house. The little girl was immediately taken to hospital, where she remained hospitalized for some time. Diana was born prematurely.