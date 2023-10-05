For the first time, the driver who used to accompany speaks Alessia Pifferi in Leffe. Emanuele Mazzotta, this is his name, gave his interview to the microphones of the TV program Mattino Cinque.

Photo credit: Mattino Cinque

It was he who took her home the day she had found the little girl lifeless. It was not the first time that she responded to the requests of Alessia Pifferi, who picked her up from Milan and transported her to her partner in Leffe and vice versa. Theirs was a relationship just for work, they talked about hours and rates, always very high, but never about private life. The driver knew that she was the mother of little Diana, because he had once told him that he couldn’t charge her because her little girl wasn’t well and he had to take care of her. Here is his story to the microphones of Mattino Cinque:

I transported Mrs. Pifferi several times between Leffe, where her partner lived, and Milan. The path was always the same. On a couple of occasions she told me she couldn’t get a top-up because she had to look after the little girl or take her to the emergency room. She once sent me a photo on WhatsApp, a photo as proof of what she was saying. The little girl had burnt skin without a diaper. She said it was the ammonia in the diapers. But it wasn’t the truth.

The man then told how Alessia Pifferi was always well dressed, in evening clothes. That day she took her home and shortly thereafter she heard the news of her baby’s death. So he sent her a message of condolence, which never received a response. But the driver had no idea what had happened, only later did he learn the truth, that little Diana had died because her mother had killed her. abandoned at home alonefor six days, without food and without water.