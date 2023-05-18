Alessia Pifferi’s defense against the state and the woman’s family, for having left her alone despite her mental condition

The defense of Alessia Pifferi points the finger at little Diana’s mother and sister, grandmother and aunt.

The judge had established that Alessia Pifferi was able to stand trial, rejecting the request for a psychiatric report. However, during the last hearing, the lawyer of her mother who left her daughter alone at home for six days, brought to the attention of the court, the report by the doctors of the San Vittore prison from Milan.

According to medical experts, Alessia Pifferi would have a severe mental retardation and an IQ like that of a 7 year old girl. For this, the defense points the finger at the defendant’s mother and sister, accusing them of having left a little girl in the hands of another little girl.

The intent now is to obtain a psychiatric report on the woman and denounce the family and the state for leaving Diana in the hands of a mentally ill person.

Mrs. Pifferi has a serious problem and it was a pity no one ever helped her. When she was at school she had a special teacher and was followed by a psychologist, who I’m trying to locate. But no one helped her when it was needed. Neither the family, nor social services. This is a tragedy for everyone. For me the mother and sister should be investigated for child neglect.

Alessia Pifferi’s mother and sister have closed every door since the day of the events and they are constitute a civil party in the process, declaring that they are sure they are on the right side, because little Diana was their granddaughter. Alessia left her at home alone for six days, without food or water, for go to Leffe with his partner. The 18 month old girl is died of starvation.

At the end of the hearing, the judge ordered further investigations the mental state of the defendant.