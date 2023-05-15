A letter to his mother and one to his sister, full of resentment. Alessia Pifferi blames the two women for her discomfort

During the TV broadcast Fourth Degree new details have emerged about the case of Alessia Pifferi. The mother who is in prison, accused of having abandoned her little girl for 6 long days, without food or water, to go to her partner. Little Diana died of starvation.

Credit: courier.it

The sister Viviana Pifferi revealed i contents of the letters that the woman sent to her and to her mother, grandmother of little Diana Pifferi.

Alessia Pifferi accuses them of their behavior since the events occurred. She points the finger at her sister and mother, who have turned themselves in civil party in the process.

Especially with her grandmother, in those few lines she accused her of not being never been a role model for herdespite the fact that he got her that house in Milan and despite sending her part of his pension to help her with expenses and bills.

You’ve never been a model mom to me, being a mom doesn’t just mean giving a roof over a child’s head and paying the bills. But you have to be there, I have always sacrificed myself for you. Shame on yourself, I’m a broken woman and mother. You have all abandoned me, in my time of need and of life.

She then turned to her sister and the words she has said towards her since little Diana is gone. He called her a monster, she sided against her. Viviana has always declared that she feels on the right sidebecause it was his granddaughter who died.

We couldn’t talk at the trial, you were too busy making propaganda about my daughter’s skin. I didn’t expect your participation, you’ve never been on my side, but I didn’t expect this crap. I’ve heard you describe me as a monster. Viviana what is a monster? Someone who tried to raise a little girl alone to the best and love her in every way? A woman who needed a little help?

Alessia Pifferi’s sister said she was disgusted by all the lies her sister told and what she did to her little girl. She showed up in court wearing a T-shirt with Diana’s photo printed on it. Alessia is no longer her sister, for what she has done and why she hasn’t never even apologized for his actions. In those resentful letters, no apology to them or to the child.

The next hearing will be held tomorrow, May 16th.