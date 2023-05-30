Alessia Pifferi asks to leave prison to go to little Diana’s grave: the Milan Assizes Court rejects the request

Alessia Pifferi he requested, through his lawyer, to leave San Vittore for a visit to the cemetery. He wants to go to the grave of his daughter Diana.

A request that Court of Assizes of Milan has rejectedemphasizing that it does not fall under article 30 of the penitentiary system, which allows a permit in case of “family events of particular gravity”.

Alessia Pifferi will therefore not be able to go to the cemetery to find Diana, that daughter who for six long days she abandoned alone in her home in Milan and who is died of starvation.

The mother’s defense points to insanity. Pifferi’s lawyer presented the reports of the doctors of San Vittore in the courtroom, who speak of a severe mental disorder of the client and define his IQ equal to that of a 7-year-old girl.

They put a little girl in the hands of another little girl.

With these words, the lawyer denounces Alessia’s situation, pointing the finger at her family and at the social services, which have left alone to look after Diana. Alessia Pifferi had support at school and was followed by a psychologist and now the lawyer is trying to track down the professional.

Before the medical judgment, the judges are reserved for the outcome of the hearing investigation.

The prosecutor, on the contrary, continues to underline the capacity of the Pifferi of understand and want. That same ability that she demonstrated during the first interrogation, immediately after the discovery of little Diana’s lifeless body.

The mother was well aware of having left her alone and immediately admitted: “I knew something serious could happen”. He told the investigators that he had left Milan for six days to go to Leffe with his partner at the time. He wanted to recover that stormy relationship. Not only that, the accused also admitted that it wasn’t the first time that left Diana alone.

Credit: courier.it

Usually, he took care to give her two bottles of milk and some tea and when he got back he washed and changed her. But the last time, when she came home, for the 18-month-old baby she was now too late.