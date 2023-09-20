Alessia Pifferi’s words during the trial about Leffe’s partner and the reason why she didn’t let him take her home

He spoke for the first time in court, Alessia Pifferi she blamed her partner, explaining the reason why she would not return to Diana even on the day she went to Milan with the man, because he had to attend to work matters.

During the interrogation carried out by the Court of Assizes of Milan, Alessia Pifferi described herself as a “model mother” who looked after her little girl. She said she left her alone for six days because she was certain that that bottle of milk was enough for her.

I wanted to go back to the little girl, but I was afraid of my partner’s reaction. He said he wasn’t my taxi driver. I was afraid to talk to him, he was very verbally aggressive. Once he even tried to push me against the glass in an argument.

They had argued that day and she wasn’t going to ask him to take her home, because he had afraid of his reaction. This is how Alessia Pifferi justified herself to the prosecutor, asking not to be scolded. She admitted to leaving Diana alone other times too, always with two bottles and two bottles of water. She knew well that she might not have been able to drink on her own, but she thought that milk was enough for her.

An interrogation that left many people speechless. Pifferi described herself as a single mother who, despite her difficulties, looked after her little girl and even called the hospital when she was ill. She said she still doesn’t know who her father is. Yes she prostituted in the next room to that of little Diana.

I needed money to pay for a limousine ride for my partner. So I asked a man who lived below me if he knew people who wanted to do it for a fee. I did it with him too. Diana was in the room on the cot, but the door was closed.

The same reason he invented the baby shower for his daughter, to get the money for give that limousine experience to her man. That same man he blamed during interrogation.