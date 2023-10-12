The prosecutor against the psychiatric assessment ordered by the Court of Assizes against Alessia Pifferi: “She has no mental problem”

After the decision of the Court of Assizes of Milan, which ordered a new psychiatric evaluation on Alessia Pifferi, Prosecutor Francesco De Tommasi wanted to break the silence.

Credit: corriere.it

The prosecutor feels cheated, because Alessia Pifferi doesn’t have any mental problems. In the eyes of those who know her well, she is just a lying mother who has behaved “viciously” towards her 18-month-old daughter. She abandoned her for six days in an empty house, with only one bottle of milk. Diana is died of hardship.

I’m not here to be mocked: the lady doesn’t have any mental problems. She had a wicked attitude towards her daughter.

The doctors at San Vittore spoke of a cognitive delay and an IQ equal to that of a 7-year-old girl. But the prosecutor commented as follows:

An IQ of 40 means that in the last hearing you should not have been able to say anything, nor make accusations against the police personnel, nor interact with anyone. Instead she gave clear answers and made disconcerting statements. Indisputable effect of manipulation by the prison psychologists, which today makes it difficult if not impossible to ascertain Alessia Pifferi’s cognitive abilities.

The prosecutor is not the only one who thinks so. Even Alessia Pifferi’s mother and sister define her as an actress, one lying person who until that day had lived normally. In the courtroom she declared that she never knew she was pregnant until the day of her birth, Diana she would have arrived suddenly. But that’s not what her mother and grandmother said about the little girl. Alessia had taken a pregnancy test at the pharmacy and immediately afterwards she had called her for give her the news.

She always told lies, no one knew that Diana was at home alone in those days. Even Leffe’s partner, with whom she was the whole time, was convinced that the little girl was with her auntsister of Alessia.