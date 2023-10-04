During the TV broadcast 2pmconducted by Milo Infante, the neighbor of was heard Alessia Pifferi. The woman described the behavior of the woman accused of abandoning her daughter at home alone. Little Diana died of starvation.

A very normal person, this is how the neighbor defined Alessia Pifferi. He had never suspected that something was wrong with little Diana. In those six days no one heard the little girl’s cries, otherwise she and the other neighbors they would have intervened.

She’s one of those girls who make a film of their life, who would like to be what maybe they can’t be. She was a bit too much of a megalomaniac. She brought me the baptism favor, I recommended that I get the photos. She told me that she didn’t have them yet and that she would get them to me. However, I gave her an envelope with some money, telling her to take whatever she wanted for the little girl.

However, baptism there never was. Alessia Pifferi had invented the big lie to obtain gifts from relatives and friends. She needed to rent a limousine to give a special day to his partner from Leffe. She admitted it herself in court. She hoped that on that occasion he would he would ask to marry her.

The neighbor still can’t believe what happened and continues to wonder if she could have do something. The truth is that no neighbor could imagine that Diana was at home alone, without food or water, in high temperatures. And that her mother had left for Leffe to be with a man, without caring about her 18-month-old daughter. It was Pifferi herself who found her daughter now dead, upon her return. She tried to bathe her, revive her and then ran to call a neighbor. But for Diana it wasn’t there now there’s nothing left to do.