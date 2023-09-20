She entered the house and saw little Diana in the cot, it wasn’t like the other times: Alessia Pifferi’s story in the courtroom
During the interrogation in the Court of the Court of Assizes of Milan, Alessia Pifferi he retraced all the moments of that day in which he found little Diana now lifeless, after leaving her at home alone for six long days.
She went to Leffe to see her partner, she has them left a bottle of milk, certain that it was enough for her, an 18-month-old girl who should have fed herself, but instead died of starvation. During that distance, Alessia Pifferi returned to Milan with the man, because he had to see a job. However, he did not ask him to take her home to check on the child. He didn’t know Diana was home alone. And to the prosecutor’s question as to why she didn’t even worry, the accused replied placing the blame on his partner.
He declared in court that he was afraid of the man’s reaction, always aggressive verbally and once even physically. He kept telling her that it wasn’t her taxi that day they had discussed. So, she didn’t ask him to take her home, she thought that bottle of milk was enough to keep little Diana alive.
What Alessia Pifferi did when she found Diana
After six days, Pifferi is back home and this is what he said:
I don’t remember if the door was open or closed. I immediately went to my daughter, I caressed her but I saw that she wasn’t moving. I understood that something was wrong, because she wasn’t standing like the other times. The little girl wasn’t cold. I tried to resuscitate her, I picked her up, I gave her CPR. Then I picked her up and patted her back, took her to the bathroom to the sink, tried to wet her feet, hands, face and head. Then I put her back in the cot and also squirted water into her mouth. Then I saw that she didn’t recover and I ran to call the neighbor.
