Solange Marchignoli does not know the reasons that prompted Alessia Pifferi to revoke her post. She received a pec from prison

Alessia Pifferi has decided to change lawyers, removing the task of defending it from Solange Marchignoli. She was the latter, guest during the last episode of 2 pmto explain what happened.

Image credit: 2 pm – Rai 2

Solange Marchignoli has received a pec from prison, through which she was informed that Mrs. Pifferi, without giving explanations, revoked the defence, appointing a colleague. The latter then contacted her in the following days.

The words of Solange Marchignoli, former lawyer of Alessia Pifferi

“He expressed his reservations towards Mrs. Pifferi, he told me he would meet her on Monday. He told me that he has no contact with her and that he doesn’t know her. Except for the fact that, in quotation marks: ‘In prison I have a prisoner who advertises me a lot’. So I don’t know the reasons.”

The lawyer explained that he has no longer seen Alessia Pifferi and that the reason for his decision cannot be explained. The only thing he speculates is that since she was taken out of solitary confinement and moved to a cell with other inmates, she may have talked to someone of his defender.

TV appearances

Since little Diana died of starvation and her mother was arrested, Solange Marchignoli has been a guest in several television broadcasts, to explain and illustrate how things really were. But she is convinced that this could not be the reason, because before each television appearance, the lawyer informed her client about her and, together, decided the arguments.

Alessia Pifferi does not want Diana’s photos to be disseminated

The only request that Pifferi would have made and to which she would have answered can’t please her, would concern his dissent for the photos of the little girl published by the newspapers. Solange Marchignoli informed her that the existence of the press cannot be limited and cannot prevent journalists from publish news about Diana.

The 18-month-old girl has passed away, after the same mother has her abandoned at home alone for 6 long days. Diana died of hardship, hunger and thirst. And now, Alessia Pifferi will have to answer for murder.