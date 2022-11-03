New accusations for Alessia Pifferi, it would seem that new chats have emerged between Diana’s mother and the men of the dating sites

Alessia Pifferi she will be questioned in prison, after the latest news emerged on the possible crime of child abuse.

In recent days there have been several rumors that have emerged from newspaper articles. The lawyer Solange Marchignolia guest on several TV broadcasts, explained that nothing official has yet been delivered to her and that it is, for now, only indiscretions.

However, at 2 pm, the program conducted by Milo Infante, showed a document from the Prosecutor’s Office reporting a chat between Alessia Pifferi and a man I met on a dating site. The latter, in that conversation, asked her if he could kiss little Diana and his mother replied: “You will do it”.

Milan Today reports new and scandalous details. Another hypothesis of the investigators that would concern photo by Diana spread on online chat, with men she had just met on dating sites. It would therefore seem, according to what the newspaper reported, that other chats would have emerged between Alessia Pifferi and those men of the dating sites, with whom she would have had paid reports.

The mother of the child who died of starvation will have to give hers explanation to investigators. For now, the alleged offense is that of child abuse. It would also seem that the police have already tracked down the man of the chat spread in recent days and that they would have seized 3 smartphones. However, the news has not yet found certain confirmations.

Alessia Pifferi in prison since July

Alessia Pifferi has been in the San Vittore prison since July 21. She left little Diana in her house, alone and without food and water, for six long days. She went to Leffe to be with her partner and when she returned, there was nothing more to do for her little girl.

New elements are also expected on traces of anxiolytic in the little girl’s body. They were found in Diana’s hair, but not in her blood and urine. How is it possible?

It will only be the complete report of theautopsywhich has not yet been filed, a clarify any doubts.