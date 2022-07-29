Why doesn’t Alessia Pifferi show her repentance, after what she did to little Diana? Her attorney’s words after the interview

During an interview with Fanpage.itthe lawyer of Alessia PifferiSolange Marchignoli, explained why her client, at the moment, does not appear to regret having let little Diana die.

Alessia Pifferi is detained, in isolation, in the prison of Milan. The investigators are afraid of her that she may carry out self-harm gestures and that the detainees may harm her, given the gravity of her gesture towards a girl of only 18 months.

What the lawyer meant in his interview is that for now we cannot speak of repentance. For the simple fact that the 37-year-old woman still can’t understand what really happened. She didn’t appear lucid during the interview, she seems like “live in a bubble“.

She asked to be present at her daughter’s funeral and cries for her and because her partner does not make himself heard. It does not understand that he will not be able to participate in the funeral service and in what position he has placed the 58-year-old from Leffe. “It is difficult to communicate”.

Alessia Pifferi does not even imagine how public opinion is relentless towards him and what is happening outside the prison. Perhaps with the passage of time he will be able to realize reality and understand that, for his six-day vacation, together with his partner, he has left to die little Diana with hunger and thirst.

He had done this before, he had left her in that house alone, with a bottle of milk, for whole weekends. But last time, her distance was prolonged up to six days.

Even when, on July 18, she returned to Milan, Pifferi chose not to pass through the house in check out daughter. She had lied to the man, she had told him that she had left her at the sea with her sister and so she thought well not to ruin everything about her. She revealed to investigators that she had only hoped that what she had left her would be enough until her return. Diana, according to her autopsy, on July 18 she was still alive. She died the next day, the July 19. Alessia returned home on July 20, when she was too late now.